Young woman critically injured in crash in Sheffield
A young woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing her car into a tree is said to be in a critical condition today.
The 23-year-old woman was driving a black Mini Cooper which struck a tree at the junction of Whirlowdale Road and Abbey Lane, Whirlow, last night.
The alarm was raised by a passing cyclist who discovered the crash scene and dialled 999.READ MORE: Killer of popular young man stabbed to death in Sheffield remains at largeThe motorist was airlifted to the Northern General Hospital with serious head injuries, where she remains today in a critical condition.LATEST: Young man killed in motorbike crash in RotherhamAnyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 765 of October 24.