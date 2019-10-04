Man remains in custody after shooting in Doncaster village
A man remains in custody this morning after a shooting in Doncaster.
The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and criminal damaged after a shooting in Armthorpe yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to the village at 11.55am after shots were fired in Mere Lane.
A police helicopter was scrambled and armed police raced to the scene.
Local schools were informed of the incident as a precaution and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Primary School on Mere Lane was placed on lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
The shooting is believed to have links to an incident in Clay Lane where a dog was shot the night before.
Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, District Commander for Doncaster, said: "We are treating these as targeted incidents relating to suspected organised crime groups.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 349 of October 3.