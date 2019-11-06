Firefighters called to Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, at 8.30pm yesterday following reports of a rubbish fire in woodland were targeted by yobs.

Their engine was pelted with eggs and fireworks were aimed at the crew.

Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield

Police officers were then deployed to the scene.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters came under attack on Wensley Street, Sheffield, whilst attending a small rubbish fire in some woods at around 8.30pm.

“Police were called after the fire engine from Central fire station had been pelted with eggs and fireworks.”

Last year, Bonfire Night in Sheffield was marred by attacks on frontline police officers, firefighters and paramedics, which were branded

‘reckless’ and ‘mindless’ by the city’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton.

The week before that, firefighters were attacked as they arrived at the scene of a house blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley, on Halloween.

The fire broke out in a bedroom after a firework was thrown through a window.

As firefighters pulled up to extinguish the flames yobs pelted them with missiles.