XL Bully ban: Rotherham charity Rain Rescue launches 'secure' field for 'beautiful' dogs to play unmuzzled
A South Yorkshire pet sanctuary has launched a ‘secure field’ for XL Bullies to 'bound around' without lead or muzzle.
Rain Rescue in Rotherham says it is ‘thrilled’ to launch the service after ‘detailed discussions with our insurance’ following the ban.
It is offering a secure field and agility paddock to owners who must upload their exemption certificate when booking.
A spokesperson said: “This is a milestone we've worked hard to achieve, and it's part of our commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment for all pets and their owners. We believe every dog deserves a chance to play, learn, and socialise in a secure setting.
“We can't wait to see your XL Bullies bounding around, enjoying the freedom and fun our facilities offer.”
It charges £7.50 for half-an-hour or £15 for an hour.
When did the ban come in?
Since February 1 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate. They must be housed securely, kept on a lead and muzzled in public. It follows of a string of attacks involving the large, muscular dogs, the largest kind of American bully breed.
Rain Rescue’s launch was welcomed by hundreds of people, with some saying ‘innocent’ ‘persecuted’ animals deserved the chance to run free.
Cass Machin said: “Thank you so much for doing this amazing thing for us devastated owners and our gorgeous, gentle giants.”
David Rose: “Brilliant news for the persecuted dogs and owners, run free doggos and have fun.”
Rain Rescue is at Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Rotherham. It states it has been ‘saving the lives of of pets in crisis in and around South Yorkshire since 2002’.