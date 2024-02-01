Sheffield childminder: "My XL bully is a gentle giant, loved by children"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield childminder says her XL Bully is a gentle giant, and loved by children, as a ban on the animals comes into force.

Kerry Heath, a mum of four and childminder in the city, said her one-year-old male XL bully named Theo is "part of the family", as it becomes a criminal offence to own the breed in England and Wales without a certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deadline for owners of XL bully dogs to apply for certificates of exemption passed on Wednesday at midday, however there are concerns that owners will have failed to apply for certificates in time or at all.

Kerry Heath and her XL bully dog, Theo. The mother-of-four from Sheffield said her one-year-old male XL bully is "part of the family." Picture: Kerry Heath/PA Wire

Kerry Heath, a 37-year-old childminder, said she has done "everything we can" to ensure she can keep her XL bully Theo, who lives "happily" alongside her four cats and two smaller dogs.

"He is the most gentle giant you will ever meet," Ms Heath told the PA news agency.

"I'm a childminder and all the children absolutely love him, the parents love him, they're always asking to stroke him.

Kerry Heath's XL bully dog, Theo. Picture: Kerry Heath/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're complying with all the restrictions and we've done everything we can to ensure we can keep him because he's part of the family."

Ms Heath said the attitude around her XL bully dog has changed as new restrictions have been put in place, including wearing a muzzle and being kept on a lead.

She said prior to her dog wearing a muzzle, passers-by would stop to stroke him and say "how beautiful he was" - and on December 31, when wearing a muzzle became a legal requirement for the breed, "people avoided him".

"They crossed the road, they pulled children away," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It makes me feel so sad because he was so loved by other people before."

Ms Heath added that the ban is "devastating" for owners who may not be able to afford the exemption certificate or who missed the deadline.

"There's loads (of dogs) in rescue centres that aren't going to get a home now because it's against the law," she said.

"I know there have been some horrendous attacks but I think this breed of dog can be just as loyal as any other dog if they're brought up in the right way and trained from being a pup, as we've done with Theo."

Theo, wearing a muzzle. Picture: Kerry Heath/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Sheffield XL bully owner, Liam Cousins, told The Star last year that they are the most affectionate dogs he has ever known.

Despite the breed having acquired a notorious reputation, Liam loves his dogs, and is not worried that they will hurt someone because they have been properly trained.

But despite that confidence in his animals, he does not take them out after 4am, a time when he says there is no one else around on the streets, because of the negative reaction they now get from the public, and he believes that it is time for the Government to bring back dog licences to stop irresponsible owners from getting their hands on dogs.