The aircraft was dispatched to Wyming Brook, near Lodge Moor, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, October 30), after the stricken walker had been rescued by volunteers from Edale Mountain Rescue, just after 2pm.

The mountain rescue team was contacted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist with the incident after the walker, who had been out enjoying the afternoon sunshine, had fallen by the brook, sustaining head and chest injuries. They were also immersed in the water for some time.

A spokesman for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Team members including a team doctor were rapidly on scene to assess and treat the walker for their injuries and hypothermia. The crew from the Yorkshire air ambulance joined team members and the patient was carried by mountain rescue stretcher to the air ambulance for onward carriage to hospital.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance had to be called to a Sheffield beauty spot after a walker was injured and left lying in water. File picture shows the air ambulance.