The mountain biker had to be rescued after a nasty incident at Greno Woods , in Grenoside, yesterday, Sunday, October 30. Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team , who were first at the scene, said the man’s friends and partner had already placed him in a ‘C-Spine position’ for a suspected neck/back injury when they arrived.

Team members called for the air ambulance and while they waited for it to arrive they put the casualty into a vacuum mattress to stabilise his spine and onto a stretcher ready to be carried of by helicopter. Yorkshire Air Ambulance arrived and the patient was handed over to the ambulance crew to be airlifted to hospital. Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish the gentleman a full and speedy recovery.”