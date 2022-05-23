Worried police search for missing child Kenzie, aged 12, last seen in Barnsley town centre

Worried police are today searching for a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from her South Yorkshire home.

By David Kessen
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 8:45 am

Officers in Barnsley have appealed for help finding the 12-year-old youngster, who they have named only as Kenzie.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield singer John Shuttleworth abandons Peak Cavern after rescue team called...

They said today that she was last seen yesterday (22 May) around 9.30pm in Barnsley town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are searching for missing 12 year old Kenzie

She has not been seen or heard from since, added officers who are involved in the search for the missing child.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said this morning: “Kenzie is described as white, around 5ft tall, slim build, with long brown hair to her waist.

“She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white Nike T-shirt and a black and white checked ‘shacket’ style coat.

“Kenzie is known to frequent Barnsley town centre, Royston and Cudworth areas.

Police are searching for missing 12 year old Kenzie

Anyone with information that can assist officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1,139 of May 22, 2022.

NOSTALGIA: Sheffield now and then: Nostalgic pictures show old Tip Top store and Chapel Walk, 1975

NEWS: Sunday Times rich list: How super-rich from around Sheffield saw wealth rise by millions

BarnsleySouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire PoliceNostalgiaSheffield