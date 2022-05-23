Officers in Barnsley have appealed for help finding the 12-year-old youngster, who they have named only as Kenzie.

They said today that she was last seen yesterday (22 May) around 9.30pm in Barnsley town centre.

Police are searching for missing 12 year old Kenzie

She has not been seen or heard from since, added officers who are involved in the search for the missing child.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said this morning: “Kenzie is described as white, around 5ft tall, slim build, with long brown hair to her waist.

“She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white Nike T-shirt and a black and white checked ‘shacket’ style coat.

“Kenzie is known to frequent Barnsley town centre, Royston and Cudworth areas.

