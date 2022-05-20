The increase in wealth has affected both new money and old money with four names from close to Sheffield and South Yorkshire appearing in this year’s Sunday Times Rich list, although one billionaire lost £102 million from his value.

Topping the South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire list this year was one of chemicals and energy giant Ineos’s co-founders, Andy Currie, originally from Doncaster. He is now worth £2.118 billion according to the Sunday Times list, with his fortune having fallen from 74th on the list to 82nd, after a drop of £102million in his total wealth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the Sheffield region’s richest people saw their wealth grow by millions in the last year, it has been revealed today. Paul Sykes made his fortune developing Meadowhall.. Picture Scott Merrylees

Lord Kirkham, also from Doncaster, who made a fortune from the furniture industry after setting up DFS, also appears in the list. Although he sold the company, he is now a billionaire.

The Sunday Times list values him at £1.14bn made from furniture and investments, and ranks him 158th on its list of the richest 250 people in the UK, a drop from 152nd in 2021.

Appearing next on the list from this region is The Duke of Devonshire – best known as the owner of the Chatsworth stately home just a few miles outside Sheffield in North Derbyshire.

Peregrine Cavendish, 12th Duke of Devonshire, is rated as worth £900m is this year’s list, which represents a £5million increase on 2021,

Some of the Sheffield region’s richest people saw their wealth grow by millions in the last year, it has been revealed today. Chatsworth House. Photo by Scott Merrylees.

His fortune comes from land and art, with the Duke having a major art collection which includes work by iconic figures in the world of art such as da Vinci and Rembrandt.

But his position in the rich list dropped slightly this year, from 182 in 2021 to 191 this year.

Paul Sykes, the man who built Meadowhall, saw his wealth increase by the same amount as the duke, with his fortune rising to £775. It places him 212th in the list, a rise of two places from last year’s 212th position.

His wealth comes from property.

Some of the Sheffield region’s richest people saw their wealth grow by millions in the last year, it has been revealed today. Lord Kirkham's weath was unchanged. Picture by Simon Hulme

TOWN HALL RICH LIST: Dozens of officials paid more than £100,000 a year in South Yorkshire