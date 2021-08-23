Worried police put out appeal over missing South Yorkshire teenager

Worried police are today appealing for help after a South Yorkshire teenager went missing.

By David Kessen
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:19 am

The boy, named only as Jordan, is aged 15, and was reported missing earlier this morning.

He is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt, with white writing on the front, green shorts, a grey hoody and old black trainers.

It is thought he could be travelling by bicycle, and was last seen at Ingbirchworth, Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police want help finding Jordan, who has gone missing

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 176 of August 23.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield estate has suffered years of water supply interruptions and low pressu...

LATEST: Refugee speaks of horror moments after boy fell to his death at Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel

WARNINGl Serious crash on Snake Pass sparks safety warning after worried witnesses cannot call for help due to lack of phone service

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a digital subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.