The boy, named only as Jordan, is aged 15, and was reported missing earlier this morning.

He is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt, with white writing on the front, green shorts, a grey hoody and old black trainers.

It is thought he could be travelling by bicycle, and was last seen at Ingbirchworth, Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want help finding Jordan, who has gone missing

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 176 of August 23.