Worried police put out appeal over missing South Yorkshire teenager
Worried police are today appealing for help after a South Yorkshire teenager went missing.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:19 am
The boy, named only as Jordan, is aged 15, and was reported missing earlier this morning.
He is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt, with white writing on the front, green shorts, a grey hoody and old black trainers.
It is thought he could be travelling by bicycle, and was last seen at Ingbirchworth, Barnsley.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 176 of August 23.
