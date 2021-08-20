Sheffield estate has suffered years of water supply interruptions and low pressure, say concerned residents

Yorkshire Water say they will plough £200,000 into trying to fix the problem which has seen interruptions to supply and low water pressure affecting people living on and near to the Flockton estate in Handsworth, with residents saying they have had the problems for several years now.

Mum Charlotte Sanderson, who lives on Flockton Crescent, said the water problems were a nightmare.

She said: “We’re mainly suffering from low pressure but there are people who can remember this being a problem for three years or more.

Yorkshire Water van on Flockton Road, Handsworth

"They say they’re going to do something, but recently, there was water running constantly on Flockton Avenue for eight weeks.

"I’ve got a young family with two teenagers and an 18 month old. But we got cut off at least four times last year. They’re supposed to let us know if that’s going to happen, or provide water.”

She said the water had gone off without notice.

There had also been occasions when the water pressure was low so people could not have showers.

Craig Marston, of nearby Old Retford Road, said his street was also affected by the problems but said it was not as severe as the main Flockton estate.

He said: “We are just getting the side effects of what is happening there,” he said. “While they are having periods when they are completely cut off, we are finding we cannot get a shower because of the low water pressure. It is a good community and people try to help each other. But people are fed up that there is no notice.”

Yorkshire Water said in a statement: “We know supply interruptions and low pressure can be inconvenient for our customers.

"Issues around the Flockton estate have been brought to our attention and have recently been investigated by our teams.

"As a result, we’re planning £200,000 investment in the area this year. The work will include a mains replacement and aims to reduce supply interruptions. It will begin in October 2021 and will take around eight weeks to complete.”