Refugee speaks of horror moments after boy fell to his death at Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel

Only wanted to be known as Ali, the 36-year-old refugee from Iran, said he has been staying at Holiday Inn, just yards away from where the incident took place.

The boy, Mohammed Munib Majeedi, was an Afghan refugee whose family escaped Taliban and recently arrived in the UK to seek asylum and protection.

He and his family had been placed at the hotel by the Home Office as part of a scheme to relocate Afghans who had helped the British embassy or army in Afghanistan.

Floral tributes have been left at Metropolitan Hotel, Sheffield where a five-year-old boy fell to his death.

Ali, who has been living in Sheffield for four months, said he witnessed the chaotic scene from his hotel room window.

He said: "I see the mum, very sad. Crying so much. Big family - brother, sister, I see everybody.

"There (were) a lot of people. I watched for four to five hours, very sad.

"The mum crying, very sad. I don't know how the boy (could) come out."

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: A general view of the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, Sheffield, where a five year old Afghan refugee boy fell to his death from a window on August 19, 2021 in Sheffield, England. An Afghan boy, 5, has died after falling from a hotel window in Sheffield just five days after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan as a refugee. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Ali also expressed his concern over the hotel windows, which based on his observation, could be opened too widely unlike the ones at his hotel.

"In our hotel, we cannot open all the way, but here, big window you can open the window all the way. It's very dangerous."

Mohammed reportedly fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, near the city centre, at around 2.30pm on August 18.

It has emerged that concerns about how far the windows opened had been raised with the venue in the past.

A message reads: "Mohammed, you will always be in our hearts."

OYO Rooms, the company behind the Sheffield Metropolitan has been asked for comment.

Since the incident, floral tributes with touching messages and stuffed animals from the public have been left near the hotel's entrance.

A handwritten message read: "My thoughts and prayers with you Mohammed and your family. We are sending love and comfort at this difficult time."

There was also a message from the children and teachers from Middlewood Nature Nursery that read: "We are so sorry for your devastating loss.

Teachers and children from Middlewood Nature Nursery send their condolences to Mohammed's family.