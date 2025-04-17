Worried police mount search for missing man last seen wearing work trousers and boots

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have mounted a search to find a missing Barnsley man last seen yesterday evening wearing work trousers and boots, as officers grow “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

34-year-old Jason was last seen at around 10.34pm last night Wednesday (April 16, 2025) in the Gawber area of Barnsley.

Appealing for the public’s help to find Jason, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this afternoon (Thursday, April 17, 2025): “He is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of slim build, and with short dark brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
34-year-old Jason was last seen at around 10.34pm last night Wednesday (April 16, 2025) in the Gawber area of Barnsley.34-year-old Jason was last seen at around 10.34pm last night Wednesday (April 16, 2025) in the Gawber area of Barnsley.
34-year-old Jason was last seen at around 10.34pm last night Wednesday (April 16, 2025) in the Gawber area of Barnsley. | Submit

“Jason was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black work trousers with paint marks, and black work boots, as seen in the image.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jason’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

“Have you seen Jason? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal, which you can access here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo

Alternatively, you can also call the force on 101.

Please quote incident number 1036 of April 16, 2025 when you get in touch.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice