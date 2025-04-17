Worried police mount search for missing man last seen wearing work trousers and boots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have mounted a search to find a missing Barnsley man last seen yesterday evening wearing work trousers and boots, as officers grow “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

34-year-old Jason was last seen at around 10.34pm last night Wednesday (April 16, 2025) in the Gawber area of Barnsley.

Appealing for the public’s help to find Jason, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this afternoon (Thursday, April 17, 2025): “He is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of slim build, and with short dark brown hair.

“Jason was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black work trousers with paint marks, and black work boots, as seen in the image.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jason’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen Jason? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal, which you can access here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo

Alternatively, you can also call the force on 101.

Please quote incident number 1036 of April 16, 2025 when you get in touch.