Police are searching for a Rotherham man wanted over allegations including grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and stalking who may be in Sheffield.

Jonathan McLoughlin, aged 36, is also wanted in connection with the taking of a vehicle without consent and criminal damage.

Speaking this morning (Thursday, April 17, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to McLoughlin recently, or knows where he may be staying.

“McLoughlin is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build with ginger hair and a beard.

“He has connections to Sheffield and Derbyshire, and is believed to be travelling between the two areas.

“If you see McLoughlin, please do not approach him but instead contact us quoting incident number 124 of February 25, 2025.”

If you have any other information about where McLoughlin might be, you can contact police via their online live chat and online portal.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .