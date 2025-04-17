Midland Road: Multi-vehicle crash closes Rotherham road in both directions resulting in bus diversions
The collision took place on Midland Road, eastbound, at the junction with Clough Road earlier this morning (Thursday, April 17, 2025).
The road is closed in both directions following the crash.
Consequently, buses operating in the area are currently being diverted.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Our 135 services will be diverting New Wortley Road in both directions.
“Once the road is reopened, we will then resume normal route.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. “
Traffic is also building in the area, as the closure continues.
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.
