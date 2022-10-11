Worried police launch search for Sheffield woman, Ann, missing for three days.
Worried police have launched a search for a Sheffield woman who has now been missing for three days.
Officers in the city are appealing for help to find the woman who they have named only as Ann, releasing a picture of her to try to track her down.
Ann, aged 67, last contacted her family at around 11am on Saturday (October 8) and has not been heard from since. She was last believed to be in the Pitsmoor or Firth Park area of Sheffield, but is from the Norton area. She is white, around 5ft 5ins tall and of a small build. She has grey shoulder length hair and wears glasses.
A spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ann's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she could be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 930 of 10 October.”