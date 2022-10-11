News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Worried police launch search for Sheffield woman, Ann, missing for three days.

Worried police have launched a search for a Sheffield woman who has now been missing for three days.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 11:00am

Officers in the city are appealing for help to find the woman who they have named only as Ann, releasing a picture of her to try to track her down.

Read More

Read More
BBC Reported Missing is back with focus on two vulnerable Sheffield men - how to...

Ann, aged 67, last contacted her family at around 11am on Saturday (October 8) and has not been heard from since. She was last believed to be in the Pitsmoor or Firth Park area of Sheffield, but is from the Norton area. She is white, around 5ft 5ins tall and of a small build. She has grey shoulder length hair and wears glasses.

Worried police have launched a search for a Sheffield woman, pictured, named only as Ann, who has now been missing for three days.

Most Popular

A spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ann's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she could be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 930 of 10 October.”

NEWS: Fire crews warn residents to close windows today over ‘large amount’ of smoke after Kiveton Park blaze

NEWS: Police investigation into assault on disabled former pool champ ‘exhausted’ despite CCTV say officers

SheffieldNortonPolice