Officers in the city are appealing for help to find the woman who they have named only as Ann, releasing a picture of her to try to track her down.

Ann, aged 67, last contacted her family at around 11am on Saturday (October 8) and has not been heard from since. She was last believed to be in the Pitsmoor or Firth Park area of Sheffield, but is from the Norton area. She is white, around 5ft 5ins tall and of a small build. She has grey shoulder length hair and wears glasses.

