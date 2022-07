The man, named only as Dylan, aged 37, was last seen at around 10am this morning (Saturday 2 July) in Worsbrough Common.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, medium build, with receding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody.Call police on 101 quoting incident 324 of July 2 if you have seen him or know his location.