The problem arose after members of public were spotted on the lines, leading to the tracks having to be closed while the situation was dealt with.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield MPs accuse Boris Johnson of levelling up failure – as he backs London ...
Northern Trains revealed earlier today that their services had been running late or cancelled because of trespassers on the tracks at Doncaster, leaving all lines through Doncaster Station blocked.
They later announced the lines had re-opened at 10.13am.