South Yorkshire hit by rail delays and cancellations after trespassers block Doncaster Station tracks

Rail passengers saw major delays this mornng – because of people getting onto a section of South Yorkshire’s railway line.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 12:01 pm

The problem arose after members of public were spotted on the lines, leading to the tracks having to be closed while the situation was dealt with.

Northern Trains revealed earlier today that their services had been running late or cancelled because of trespassers on the tracks at Doncaster, leaving all lines through Doncaster Station blocked.

They later announced the lines had re-opened at 10.13am.

