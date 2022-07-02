The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital after being found in the early hours of the morning, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, detectives investigating the death have said.

Police have now sealed off a section of South Parade, near Doncaster town centre, while they carry out investigations.

A man has died this morning after being found with serious injuries on a South Yorkshire street. File picture shows police crime scene investigation van in Doncaster

South Parade is one of the main routes into Doncaster town centre, running between Hallgate and Bennetthorpe, and the venue of the city’s war memorial.

Officers have this afternoon issued a statement on the death.

They said: “An investigation is underway following the death of a man in Doncaster.

“At 4.23am this morning (Saturday July 2) emergency services were called to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster City Centre.

“The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“A post-mortem is due to take place later today.

“There is a police cordon in place at the scene. Please avoid the area while police carry out their investigations.”

They have also issued an appeal for information to anyone who may be able to help with the investigation.