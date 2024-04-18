World Snooker Championship draw: Here's when to see Ronnie O'Sullivan fight for record at Sheffield's Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan has learned who he must face first in his journey to claim a record eighth title at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.
The draw for the annual contest at the world-famous Crucible Theatre was held this morning (April 18) ahead of the games starting this Saturday.
The order this year is particularly nail biting. Not only does defending champion Luca Brecel have everything to prove, but Ronnie ‘The Rocket’ O’Sullivan is in the running for an eighth title, which would make him the record holder for the most wins.
Now, the pairings have been decided and fans can plan which showdowns they want to see.
World Snooker Championship 2024 draw pairings - who is playing who?
Here are the match ups for the World Snooker Championship 2024 in order of when they will happen, as well as the times and dates of their first and second sessions.
Zhang Anda vs Jak Jones - 1st session on April 20, 10am; 2nd session on April 21, 10am.
Luca Brecel (defending champ) v David Gilbert - 1st session on April 20, 10am; 2nd session on April 20, 7pm
Ali Carter v Stephen Maguire - 1st session on April 20, 2.30pm; 2nd session on April 21, 7pm
Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei - 1st session on April 20, 2.30pm; 2nd session on April 21, 2.30pm.
Tom Ford v Ricky Walden - 1st session on April 20, 7pm; 2nd sessions on April 21, 7pm
Mark Selby v face Joe O’Connor - 1st session on April 21, 10am; 2nd session on April 22, 2.30pm
Shaun Murphy v Lyu Haotian - 1st session on April 21, 2.30pm; 2nd session on April 22, 10am.
Gary Wilson v Stuart Bingham - 1st session on April 22, 10am; 2nd session on April 22, 7pm
Mark Williams v Si Jiahui - 1st session on April 22, 2.30pm; 2nd session on April 23, 2.30pm.
Robert Milkins v Pang Junxu - 1st session on April 22, 7pm; 2nd session on April 23, 7pm
Mark Allen v Robbie Williams - 1st session on April 23, 2.30pm; 2nd session on April 24, 2.30pm
Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale - 1st session on April 23, 10am; 2nd session on April 24, 10am
Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski - 1st session on April 23, 10am; 2nd session on April 24, 2.30pm.
Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day - 1st session on April 23, 7pm; 2nd session on April 24, 7pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jackson Page - 1st session on April 24, 10am; 2nd session on April 25, 1pm.
John Higgins v Jamie Jones - 1st session on April 24, 7pm; 2nd session on April 25, 1pm.
Preparations are well underway in Sheffield. The big screen is in place in the fanzone, the stage has landed in the Winter Garden, and Tudor Square has been transformed.
The annual contest runs from April 20 until May 6.
However, this year’s contest is in the shadow of several high profile statements by Ronnie O’Sullivan calling for the championship to ditch The Crucible and leave Sheffield.
The seven-time winner is not a fan of world-famous theatre, which has staged the sport’s premier tournament since 1977, despite his success there over the years.
Instead, he told The Sun newspaper it would be “wise” to move the event out of the Steel City and stage it in Saudi Arabia.
“[The World Snooker Championship] is a massive circus and you need a massive space to accommodate it,” he said.
O’Sullivan is not the first star to suggest moving the World Snooker Championship from The Crucible, with former winners Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump previously having questioned whether the 980-capacity venue is still fit to host the sport’s showpiece event.
The existing deal to keep the WCS in Sheffield expires in 2027.
Following O’Sullivan’s comments, a statement by organisers the World Snooker Tour told The Star: “We love the Crucible and our contract with Sheffield City Council runs until 2027. We have a fantastic relationship with the council, and we are keen to hear their plans and ambitions in terms of the future of the World Championship in the city.
“The World Championship is already a huge global event, and we owe it to our fans and players to continue to maximise its potential by putting on the best event possible, as the pinnacle of the season and a global showcase of the sport.”
