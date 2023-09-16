Work starts on flats for key workers at former Loch Fyne restaurant and Hanrahan's bar in Sheffield
Developers won the argument that they couldn't afford to include affordable housing
Landmark former Sheffield restaurant Loch Fyne - and before that Hanrahan's - looks finally set to become flats after workers appeared on site.
Hoardings have gone up in front of the townhouses at 375-385 Glossop Road - opposite the NCP car park attached to Hallamshire Hospital - material is piled at the door and there is activity inside.
It comes after Sheffield developer Primesite was granted planning permission in December 2021 for 27 flats for ‘key workers’ - which it defined as ‘primarily’ for staff at the Royal Hallamshire Hopsital and nearby University of Sheffield.
The Grade II listed building was originally six terraced houses dating back to the 1840s and falls within Hanover Conservation Area. In 1980 planning permission was granted for a bar and restaurant and Hanrahan’s became one of the city’s most popular venues.
Significant alterations were made in 1989 and in 2008 the ground floor became Loch Fyne. The restaurant closed in February 2016 and the building has been vacant since.
Primesite unveiled £4m transformation plans in February 2019. In 2020, councillors rejected its planning application because of a lack of affordable housing. The firm appealed and was eventually successful.
Primesite was contacted for comment.