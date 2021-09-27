Here's what's happening to the former Loch Fyne restaurant in Sheffield

Last year, councillors rejected plans to turn the former Loch Fyne on Glossop Road into apartments because of the lack of affordable housing.

Developers Primesite appealed and although the inspector was favourable towards the scheme, the appeal was refused because a bat survey was out of date.

Now Primesite has resubmitted plans to convert the building into 18 units and to construct an extension with another nine units.

The grade II listed building was originally a row of terraced houses dating back to the 1840s and falls within Hanover Conservation Area.

In 1980 planning permission was granted for a bar and restaurant and Hanrahan’s became one of the city’s most popular venues.

Significant alterations were made in 1989 and in 2008 the ground floor became Loch Fyne. The restaurant closed in February 2016 and the building has been vacant since.

Urbana Town Planning says it’s a “great shame” the building has been empty for so long given its historic importance and this would be a sensitive redevelopment.

“Primesite took the decision to appeal and has maintained throughout that the project was not sufficiently financially viable to support the provision of any affordable housing contribution.

“The inspector agreed and concluded the scheme would in fact make appropriate provision for affordable housing and would provide new apartments in an accessible location close to local facilities and public transport links and positively boost the supply of housing.

“The inspector’s report confirmed the development would bring a vacant listed building back into use in a wholly sympathetic manner.

“A significant positive weight should be attributed to the employment opportunities that would be created during construction and the support that future occupants would give to local facilities and services.”

The appeal was refused because a bat activity report was two years out of date. An updated survey has now been done and a protected species license will need to be granted by Natural England before any work can begin.