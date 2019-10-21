Women hunted by police over Peace Gardens attack in Sheffield in front of adults and children

Two women are wanted by the police over an attack in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield in front of adults and children.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:22 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 1:29 pm

South Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old ‘vulnerable woman’ was assaulted by two women in the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street at 3pm on Friday, August 2.

Read More

Read More
Pedestrian, 25, killed in crash on M1 near edge of Sheffield

Details have only been released today.

Do you know these women?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Man and woman wanted by South Yorkshire Police after man is seriously injured in taxi rank assault

The women were involved in a verbal argument before violence flared.

NEWS: McDonald's in Sheffield evacuated due to 'medical emergency'

CCTV images have been released of two women believed to hold vital information about the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The Peace Gardens was relatively busy at the time and police believe the incident was witnessed by both children and adults.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 567 of August 2.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.