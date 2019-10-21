Women hunted by police over Peace Gardens attack in Sheffield in front of adults and children
Two women are wanted by the police over an attack in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield in front of adults and children.
South Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old ‘vulnerable woman’ was assaulted by two women in the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street at 3pm on Friday, August 2.
Details have only been released today.
The women were involved in a verbal argument before violence flared.
CCTV images have been released of two women believed to hold vital information about the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The Peace Gardens was relatively busy at the time and police believe the incident was witnessed by both children and adults.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 567 of August 2.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.