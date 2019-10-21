Man and woman wanted by South Yorkshire Police after man is seriously injured in taxi rank assault
CCTV images have been released of a man and woman wanted by South Yorkshire Police after a man was seriously injured in an attack at a taxi rank.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:16 am
Updated
Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:16 am
A 26-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after falling to the ground after he was punched by a man in a queue at a taxi rank on Princes Street, Doncaster town centre, at around 5am on Saturday, October 12.
An image of a man believed to hold vital information about the attack has been released by South Yorkshire Police.
Officers have also released a CCTV image of woman who may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 180 of October 12.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.