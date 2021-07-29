Woman's lucky escape after tree falls 'smack bang' on top of car on Sheffield road

Emergency services were called to Main Road in Wharncliffe Side at 11.52am yesterday (July 28) following reports that a tree had fallen onto a moving car.

A video shared to local Facebook group Stocksbridge Community Forum shows how the silver car had crumpled against the toppled tree’s trunk on the northbound side of the road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the female driver reportedly did not suffer serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tree fell on top of a woman's car as she drove on a Sheffield road

A witness who saw the aftermath of the crash – who asked not to be named – said: “From what I heard it fell right smack bang on top of her.

“She was okay from what I saw.

“It’s not the first time trees have come down on that road.”