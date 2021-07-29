Woman's lucky escape after tree falls 'smack bang' on top of car on Sheffield road

A woman has reportedly had a lucky escape after a tree fell directly onto her car as she drove down a 40mph rural Sheffield road.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:08 pm

Emergency services were called to Main Road in Wharncliffe Side at 11.52am yesterday (July 28) following reports that a tree had fallen onto a moving car.

A video shared to local Facebook group Stocksbridge Community Forum shows how the silver car had crumpled against the toppled tree’s trunk on the northbound side of the road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the female driver reportedly did not suffer serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A tree fell on top of a woman's car as she drove on a Sheffield road

A witness who saw the aftermath of the crash – who asked not to be named – said: “From what I heard it fell right smack bang on top of her.

“She was okay from what I saw.

“It’s not the first time trees have come down on that road.”

The road was closed while debris cleared away.

CRIME: Stolen cars and parts found by police in Sheffield 'chop shop'

LATEST: South Yorkshire Police recruits 800 new police officers as part of nationwide boost

Read More

Read More
Speeding crackdown with £100 minimum fines planned for Sheffield's roads
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency services