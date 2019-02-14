Have your say

The woman whose death triggered a murder probe in Rotherham was a mum, it has emerged today as shocked residents come to terms with the tragedy.

Thurcroft residents have spoken of their shock at the death of a woman in her 30s following a disturbance last night.

Energency services in Thurcroft following the death of a woman

CRIME: Police interview witnesses and retrieve CCTV after bus stop attack in Sheffield city centre

The woman, whose identity has not yet been revealed by the police but who had children, was found collapsed in a garden in Cedric Crescent.

POLICE: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death another woman in Rotherham village

She was found to have suffered a cardiac arrest and received emergency first aid at the scene from residents who stepped in to help.

APPEAL: Man knocked unconscious in front of girlfriend in street attack in Sheffield

They performed CPR in a desperate battle to revive her before paramedics arrived at the scene and took over in the fight to save her life.

But the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder probe was launched.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested over the death and remains in police custody this morning.

A police cordon remains in place around the spot where the woman was found collapsed.

Officers are guarding the scene while the area is examined and enquiries are carried out in the local community.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the incident at 8.50pm.

The force said it received ‘reports of an altercation’.

Riot vans, police cars, dogs and a police helicopter were deployed to the scene.

Armed officers were also sent.

Among messages of shock posted online is one from the woman’s cousin, who said: “I am absolutely heartbroken, I can't tell you how much.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 943 of February 13.