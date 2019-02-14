A man was knocked unconscious in an attack in front of his girlfriend in a Sheffield street.

The 23-year-old was walking with his partner along Crookes Road, Crookes, when a man in a white, sporty 4x4 pulled up, got out of the vehicle and ‘exchanged words’ with the couple.

He then punched the man in his face – rendering him unconscious – in what detectives are treating as an ‘unprovoked attack’.

The man also pushed his victim’s girlfriend as she tried to intervene.

It happened opposite Sainsbury’s at around 12.30am on Thursday, February 7 but details have only been released today.

The attacker, who drove off towards Hillsborough, was of mixed race, in his late 20s to early 30s and spoke with a ‘London accent’.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 514 of the February 8, which is when it was reported.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.