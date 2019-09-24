Woman threatened by men with knives and pushed to floor during house raid in Rotherham
A woman was threatened with knives and pushed to the floor during a terrifying house raid in Rotherham.
The 77-year-old was threatened by two armed men, who were wearing masks and carrying knives, who broke into her house in College Road, Masbrough, pushed her to the floor and escaped with a substantial amount of cash.
South Yorkshire Police said the raiders struck at around 9.30pm on Sunday, September 22.
The force said: “It is reported that the victim heard her dog growling at the back of her home on College Road.
“When she went outside, she was confronted by two men believed to be carrying knives.“The men are alleged to have grabbed her, forced her inside and dragged her to the floor.”
The force added: “Both of the men were reportedly wearing masks and threatened to harm the woman and her dog. They left on foot shortly afterwards, with a significant amount of cash.“Thankfully, the woman only sustained minor injuries, however she was left incredibly shaken and upset by what happened.“Detectives investigating want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night.”Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 867 of September 22.