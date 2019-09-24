Police search mounted for missing Rotherham woman
A police search has been mounted for a Rotherham woman reported missing from home.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 10:27 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 13:31 pm
Zara Kirton, aged 33 and from Maltby, was reported missing on Friday, September 20.
She is 5ft 3 ins tall, has tanned skin, tattooed arms and brown, curly hair.
LATEST: Hunt for killer of South Yorkshire teenage girl continues as killer evades justice for 18 years
She was last seen wearing jeans or jogging bottoms.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 87 of September 20.