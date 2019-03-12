Have your say

A woman suffered a suspected broken arm when she was pushed to the ground by a man who grabbed her purse in a street robbery in Doncaster.

The woman was targeted outside a shop on Church Balk, Edenthorpe, Doncaster, at 11am yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was taken to hospital after the incident.

An investigation is under way.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.