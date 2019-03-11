Have your say

Ten Sheffield men are due in court tomorrow accused of historic child sexual offences in the city.

The men were charged as part of an ongoing multi-agency investigation in Sheffield.

The charges relate to reported offending committed in Sheffield between 2010 and 2011 against one victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Usman Din, aged 34, of Seaton Crescent, Manor, is charged with three counts of rape and one count of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Burngreave, is accused of three counts of rape.

Farhad Mirzaie, 29, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, is facing two rape charges.

Tony Ejoune, 60, of Pitt Lane, Manor Top; Kamaran Mahmoodi, 39, of Walkley Road, Walkley; Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of HMP Hull; Soran Ali Karim, 43, of Greenland Drive,Darnall;

Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Fir Vale and Saman Mohammed, 40, of Fox Street, Burngreave, are all charged with rape.

Nzar Anwar, 39, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, is accused of one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

An eleventh man – Saba Mohammed, 40, of Faranden Road, Darnall – is charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.