Drugs seized following reports two armed men were walking down Sheffield street

Police seized a quantity of Class B drugs from two men in a Sheffield street after reports they were armed.

Officers were called to Buchanan Crescent, Parson Cross, at around 4.15pm on Monday following reports two men who were walking down the street may have been armed.

READ MORE: Birmingham fan who punched Jack Grealish on pitch jailed for 14 weeks

Police said when they arrived one man ran from the scene while the other was searched.

READ MORE: Row over “costly” spin doctors employed at Sheffield Council

No weapons were found but a quantity of Class B drugs were disovered, it added.

READ MORE: Wanted Barnsley man now in police custody

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 612 of March 11.