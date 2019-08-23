Woman seriously injured in collision with HGV in Barnsley
A woman was seriously injured in a collision with a HGV on a pelican crossing in Barnsley
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 12:01
The 65-year-old was struck by a white and blue tipper truck on the crossing close to Iceland on the A628 Pontefract Road, Lundwood, at 9.35am yesterday.
Read More
Read MoreSouth Yorkshire Police seal off Premier Inn after discovery of man's body in hotel
South Yorkshire Police said the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or quote incident number 182 of August 22.