Woman seriously injured in collision with HGV in Barnsley

A woman was seriously injured in a collision with a HGV on a pelican crossing in Barnsley

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 12:01

The 65-year-old was struck by a white and blue tipper truck on the crossing close to Iceland on the A628 Pontefract Road, Lundwood, at 9.35am yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

A woman was injured in a collision with a HGV in Lundwood, Barnsley

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or quote incident number 182 of August 22.