Man and woman threatened with knife by car thieves in Sheffield street
A man and woman were threatened with a knife by car thieves who struck in a Sheffield street.
Three thieves smashed the windows of an orange Ford Focus parked on Badger Road, Woodhouse, at 10.20pm yesterday and brandished a knife after they were confronted by the occupants of the house the car was parked outside.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At about 10.20pm last night, it was reported that offenders unknown smashed the windows of an orange Ford Focus on Badger Road, Sheffield.“On hearing the windows smash, a man and a woman came out of the house, and reported that one of the offenders pointed a knife at them, telling them to get back inside the house.“No one was injured.
“The offenders then stole the car, leaving the area.”
Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 884 of August 22.