Woman seriously injured in Barnsley collision now stable

A woman seriously injured in a collision in Barnsley is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The 68-year-old was driving a white Honda Jazz which crashed into a lamppost on Burton Road, Monk Bretton, at around 3.55pm on Wednesday, August 8.

Her passenger, a 50-year-old woman, died in hospital the following day.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police in 101 and quote incident 702 of August 8.