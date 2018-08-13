Man exposed himself and committed lewd act in Sheffield park

Police officers were called to a Sheffield park after a man was spotted exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

Members of the public reported the incident in Graves Park, Norton, at 2.20pm last Thursday afternoon.

They spotted the man exposing himself and committing a lewd act close to the Hemsworth Road entrance.

South Yorkshire Police said officers searched the area and checked CCTV cameras but the culprit was not identified.

He was white, around 5ft 8ins tall, slim and had dark hair.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 478 of August 9.