Police hunt continues for Sheffield man wanted over murder

A police hunt is still under way for a Sheffield man wanted over a murder.

Abdi Ali, who is also known as 'Madman,' 'Johnny' and 'Gulaid' is wanted for questioning over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes on Tuesday, July 17.

Detectives believe that he could hold vital information about the death.

Ali, who was born in Somalia, spent a number of years in Sheffield but was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder.

A post mortem examination revealed that Mr Lyall died of multiple injuries caused by a number of weapons.

It is believed that a number of people were involved in the attack, which is thought to have been connected to drugs.

Ali has a distinctive gold front tooth, which detectives suspect may have been removed or covered with a veneer to help disguise his appearance while he is on the run.

He may also have stubble or a beard.

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17.