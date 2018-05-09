Woman racially abused on bus in Sheffield

A woman was racially abused as she travelled on a bus in Sheffield.

The 44-year-old black woman was travelling on the number 51 from Crosspool to Sheffield city centre when a man made a racial remark about her while he was chatting on his phone.

The man was white, in his 50s, with short hair and clean-shaven.

He had tattoos on his hands and neck, and a heavily bandaged left arm. He was also wearing shorts and a grey jumper.

The incident is said to have happened at around 6.05pm on Monday, April 23.

Both the man and woman got on the bus at the Sandygate Road bus stop. The man got off in Broomhill and the woman got off in the city centre.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 14/61847/18 of April 23.