Police release CCTV images of man wanted over Sheffield burglary

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted over a house burglary in Sheffield.

Officers believe he could hold vital information about a raid of a house in Chambers View, Chapeltown, on Tuesday, May 1.

CRIME: Shock at two shootings on Sheffield estate in three weeks

The house was broken into just before 4.30am and a silver BMW parked on the driveway, a TV and handbag were stolen.

READ MORE: Police confirm man shot in broad daylight on Sheffield estate

COURT: Sheffield man goes on trial accused of historic sex offences

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and they are keen to identify the man pictured.

"Do you recognise this man? Do you have any information about the incident?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 102 of May 1 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.