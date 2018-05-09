Crowd gathers on Sheffield street as brawl breaks out involving man with machete

A crowd gathered on a Sheffield street after a brawl broke out involving a man armed with a machete.

South Yorkshire Police said two men were involved in the incident on Main Street, Darnall, at around 7.40pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police officers dealt with disturbance in Darnall on Monday

CRIME: Police confirm man shot in broad daylight on Sheffield estate

A 43-year-old man suffered a hand injury during the disturbance.

POLICE: Missing Sheffield girls found safe and well

Police officers called to the scene arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of wounding and possession of Class A drugs.

READ MORE: Four arrested over Wetherspoons brawl involving 'Sheffield United' fans

He was later released under investigation as enquiries continue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 21-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

"Police were called to Main Road, just before 7.40pm, following reports of an altercation between two men, one of who is described as carrying a machete.

"The victim, a 43-year-old man, suffered an injury to his hand during the incident.

"His injury is not described as serious."

He added: "Following the incident, a large group of people gathered in the street. No one else is thought to have been injured.

"A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of section 18 wounding and possession of Class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 912 of May 7.