The sister of a man who has ‘vanished into thin air’ on a visit to Sheffield has pleaded for help to find him.

Ricardo Reid was reported missing last Friday after he discharged himself from the Northern General Hospital, where he was admitted during a visit to his sister, who lives in Lowedges.

Ricardo Reid

CRIME: Detectives widen net in search for two Sheffield men wanted over murders

The 24-year-old, from north London, arrived in Sheffield on February 19 and had been spending time with his sister and her two children as a break from life in the capital.

COURT: Sheffield dealer jailed after police find drugs worth 20,000

But before he disappeared he was looking for jobs in Sheffield and was considering relocating to the city.

JAILED: ‘Dangerous’ Rotherham paedophile has prison sentence extended after admitting another sex crime

Ricardo Reid has been missing for nearly a week

He was last seen close to Tesco on Spital Hill, Burngreave, on Friday morning.

His sister, Chanelle Pierre, said: “He came to see me and the kids as a bit of a break from London and was looking for jobs here.

“He discharged himself from hospital and nobody has seen or heard from him since.

“We are worried because he hasn’t got a phone or any money.”

She added: “We know he could be anywhere, it's like he has vanished into thin air, but we really want people to come forward if they see him.

“We just want to know that he is safe.”