Detectives have issued national appeals for information on the whereabouts of two men wanted for murder as they widen their net in the search for the pair.

Ahmed Farrah and Abdi Ali now feature on the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow website as detectives bid to spread the word about the disappearance of the men who are wanted for questioning over two killings.

L-R: Abdi Ali and Ahmed Farrah

CRIME: South Yorkshire police chief ‘encouraged’ at Home Secretary’s understanding of knife crime issues

Farrah, aged 30, is believed to hold vital information on the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in an alleyway in Upperthorpe last August.

COURT: Man saw his friend being fatally stabbed in alleyway next to Sheffield pub, court told

Known as Reggie, and with links to Broomhall, Farrah is said to know he is wanted by South Yorkshire Police but is deliberately evading arrest.

HEARING: Judge rejects appeals of 15 Yorkshire men who 'passed teen girl around like sex toy'

Arrests have been made over Kavan’s death but nobody has yet been charged.

Abdi Ali, 28, from Sheffield, is wanted for questioning over the murder of a man in Cleethorpes last July.

He is believed to hold vital information about the murder of Shaun Lyall, 47, who was brutally attacked in his home by a number of people using a range of weapons.

His death is believed to have been drug related.

Ali, who was born in Somalia, moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there before moving to Cleethorpes last summer.

Known as Madman, Madders and Gulaid, he has links to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe.

Crimestoppers is offering rewards of £5,000 for information leading to the arrests of the men.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.