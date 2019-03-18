Have your say

A woman was injured when a gun was fired at a house in Sheffield, it has emerged today.

The woman was injured by shards of glass when a window shattered after a gun was fired at it in Musgrave Crescent, Shirecliffe, early yesterday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting at 6pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said an investigation into the incident is under way.

The force said a gun was fired through a downstairs window and a woman ‘suffered minor injuries from broken glass’.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 688 of March 17.