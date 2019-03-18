Have your say

A police hunt is under way for a man wanted by officers investigating threats to kill and criminal damage in Barnsley.

Keighran Michael Green, aged 30, is believed to hold vital information about the offences.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to report sightings to South Yorkshire Police instead.

He is believed to frequent the Goldthorpe and Thurnscoe areas of Barnsley.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 14/34662/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.