Cocaine and cannabis seized as police use new tactics in crackdown on drugs in Sheffield city centre

Cocaine and cannabis were seized in an operation in which police officers used new tactics in a crackdown on drugs in Sheffield city centre.

Using a technique developed by Nottinghamshire Police, officers formed a long chain and walked through the city centre with a specially trained drug dog.

The aim of the high visibility police operation was to identify those carrying drugs by making it more difficult for those carrying illicit substances to hide.

Officers searched 28 people and made four drug seizures, including cocaine and cannabis, as part of Operation Sidewinder.

Inspector John Mallows said: “This is a new way of working when it comes to policing our night time economy, with a particular focus on drugs.

“There is a known link between the use and supply of Class A drugs and violence in our bars and clubs, and for this reason we are always looking for new ways to tackle this problem.

“The operation on Saturday night saw a chain of PCs, PCSOs and Special Constables patrolling key routes through the city following a passive drugs dog.

“It looks striking and it is meant to, it is a high visibility way of identifying people who may be supplying or carrying drugs.”

He added: “On Saturday night we carried out 28 stop and searches and we made four seizures of drugs including an amount of cocaine and cannabis. We also issued three cautions and made one arrest for public order offences.”

Officers visited West Street, Tudor Square, Carver Street and Sheffield railway station.



Inspector Mallows said: “We have already had some great comments from the community following the operation, with people on social media welcoming such activity. This is fantastic to see and will help us develop Sidewinder going ahead.”