Man found dead in South Yorkshire woods named as 40-year-old is arrested on suspicion of his murder 

A 48-year-old man found dead in South Yorkshire woods has now been named, as police arrest a man on suspicion of his murder.

48-year-old Gary Dean, from Silkstone Common, was found at around 5.40pm on Thursday 6 September, in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail in Barnsley.

Two people, a 40-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with Mr Dean’s death.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody today.

A forensic post mortem examination into Mr Dean’s cause of death is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Our inquiry continues in earnest to understand what happened to Mr Dean and I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen him before his death to contact police.

“When he was last seen by his loved ones on Thursday morning, he was reportedly wearing trainers and a bright red long-sleeved running top. Did you see Mr Dean in the woods, or near to the Trans Pennine Trail, that morning? Did you see him at all on Thursday?

“We’re working to piece together his movements on Thursday so if anyone holds any information that could help, please get in touch.”

Police say Mr Dean’s family has been informed and are receiving support from the force.

The cordon that was in place at the scene has now been lifted and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 628 of September 6, 2018.

Information can always be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.