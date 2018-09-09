Brother of Sheffield murder victim appeals for help after ‘last present’ scooter is stolen 

The brother of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in the street last month is appealing for help after thieves stole his scooter – the final present his brother was ever to buy for him.

21-year-old Kavan Brissett was fatally stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

Have you seen Kerthanie's scooter?

His younger brother, Kerthanie Brissett, says the red Honda Wave 110i scooter bought for him by Kavan was stolen from a property in Stannington between 10pm and 11.30pm last night.

Kerthanie, aged 20, said: “[The scooter has] sentimental value as my brother, Kavan, bought me this scooter. It’s the last thing he bought for me.

“And now it’s gone from low people.”

He added: “Whoever finds my scooter or knows anything, I’ll pay them cash.”

Kavan Brissett, 21, was fatally stabbed in Upperthorpe last month

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 14/131953/18.

Kavan’s murder

After being stabbed once through the chest, Kavan was rushed to hospital. He had emergency surgery, but died four days later.

29-year-old AhmedFarrah is wanted by police, who believe he may hold vital information about Kavan's murder

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Earlier this week, detectives confirmed 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, was wanted by South Yorkshire Police because they believe he could hold vital information about the fatal stabbing.

They claim he knows he is ‘wanted’ and that he is actively evading arrest.

Jude Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Efforts to find and arrest Farrah, who is known to frequent the Broomhall area of Sheffield, have been ongoing but so far we haven’t been able to locate him.

“I’d also like to remind anyone who is letting Farrah stay with them, or helping him to evade arrest by any means, that you are committing a criminal offence which could result in prosecution.

“Farrah knows he is wanted and is deliberately avoiding police and I’d ask anyone who has any information, and Farrah himself, to think about Kavan’s family and the pain they are suffering. Do the right thing and contact police."

Anyone who spots Farrah should call 999.

Those with information on where he might be should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 827 of August 14.

The police incident room can be called direct on 01709 443507 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

