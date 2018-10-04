Mosborough sex attack: Culprit still at large in Sheffield

A sex attacker who struck in a Sheffield suburb is still at large this morning.

Police officers are investigating a sex attack in Mosborough

South Yorkshire Police said a woman in her 20s was assaulted on grassland at the junction of Station Road and Moss Way, Mosborough, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The force said a ‘third person report’ about the incident was made and the woman at the centre of the investigation is being supported by specialist officers.

The woman was assaulted at around 12.30am and officers investigating the incident cordoned off the area where the attack took place.

Police sniffer dogs were used and officers were seen searching the crime scene.

No arrests have yet been made and a description of the attacker has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of October 2.