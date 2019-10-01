Sheffield supermarket open for business despite shooting outside store
A Sheffield supermarket was open for business as usual despite a shooting outside the store.
A crime scene cordon is in place outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, after a gun was fired at a car at around 8.10pm yesterday.
Three men then jumped into the grey-silver estate and sped off.
Read More
It is not known whether anyone was inside the car at the time of the shooting or whether anyone was injured.
But the Co-op, which also houses a post office inside, is open for business as normal today.
There is a police presence outside the store as officers and detectives investigate the incident.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: “My appeal is to anyone who saw what happened, or who saw a silver-grey estate vehicle leaving the area at speed.
“It’s really important that you contact us, as we piece together exactly what happened and trace the car and the people involved.
“At this time, it’s unclear whether anyone has been injured and if anyone was in the vehicle when the incident occurred, however we have a team of detectives working to establish the exact circumstances and motive surrounding this incident.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 843 of September 30.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously,on 0800 555111.