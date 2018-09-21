Replica guns handed over in Sheffield

A number of replica guns were handed over to the police in Sheffield to prevent them falling into the wrong hands.

The replica Colt 45s were handed over by a member of the public from Sheffield who contacted South Yorkshire Police asking to safely dispose of the replica guns, which fire blanks.

South Yorkshire Police said it is not illegal to own a replica without a licence but it is against the law to possess one in public.

The guns are to be decommissioned.

South Yorkshire Police said the replicas demonstrate ‘the range of weapons out there that could possibly be used by individuals wishing to commit crime or cause harm to others’.